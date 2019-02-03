DENVER — Mike Daum scored 28 points to move past Larry Bird in the Division I record books and grabbed 12 rebounds to break South Dakota State’s career program record, helping the Jackrabbits beat Denver 92-82 on Sunday.

Daum reached 20 points for the 74th time in his career and tied the program rebounding record, set by Mark Tetzlaff, with his 11th of the game, breaking it on a putback with 2:15 left for a 19-point lead.

Bird sat in 14th place when the season began with 2,850, but has been passed twice the season. Campbell guard Chris Clemons leads the nation in scoring this season and has 2,875 career points after his second straight 39-point game on Saturday. Daum has 2,854 points.

Skyler Flatten scored a career-high 36 points, on 14-of-18 shooting, with eight 3-pointers for South Dakota State (19-6, 9-1 Summit League). The Jackrabbits sot 56 percent from the field, including 14 of 29 from 3-point range.

Daum had 13 points and eight rebounds in the first half, Flatten added 15 points and SDSU led 42-31 at the break after making 5 of 12 3-pointers.

David Nzekwesi scored 21 points and Jase Townsend added 17 — each career highs — for Denver (7-16, 2-7). Ade Murkey scored all 10 of his points in the first half.

