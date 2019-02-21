BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mike Daum had 38 points, which pushed him past Oscar Robertson for the No. 10 spot in NCAA’s Division I career points, and South Dakota State rallied to beat Purdue Fort Wayne 92-83 on Thursday night.

Daum, who now has 2,981 points in his career at SDSU, also took over the Summit League record for career rebounds, pulling down 20 against the Mastodons to total 1,197. He finished out his record-setting night by posting a career-high five blocks.

David Jenkins, who was 6 of 12 from beyond the arc, finished with 22 points and Alex Arians added 13 with eight rebounds for SDSU (22-7, 12-2) which secured the No. 2 seed in the Summit League Conference tournament.

The Jackrabbits rallied from a 9-point deficit in the second half to take a 67-65 lead with 12:51 remaining after Jenkins drained a 3 and took the lead for good, 81-78, following another Jenkins’ trey.

John Konchar led Purdue Fort Wayne (17-12, 9-5) with 27 points and nine rebounds. Matt Holba chipped in 15 points while grabbing nine rebounds.

The Jackrabbits evened the season series against the Mastodons with the win. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated South Dakota State 104-88 on Jan. 3. South Dakota State plays South Dakota at home on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne plays North Dakota at home next Thursday.

