TULSA, Okla. — Mike Daum had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead all five South Dakota State in double-figures scoring as the Jackrabbits beat Oral Roberts 86-80 on Thursday night.

David Jenkins added 18 points, Skyler Flatten had 14 with eight rebounds and Alex Arians had 11 points for SDSU. Tevin King scored all his 10 points in the second half and finished with eight rebounds and three steals.

King hit a 3-pointer that gave the Jackrabbits the lead for good and sparked a 16-4 run that made it 40-29 with three minutes left in the first half. Daum scored eight points during that stretch.

SDSU led by as many as 20 points and it was 76-62 with five minutes to play. Oral Roberts hit three 3s during a 13-4 run that trimmed its deficit to five points with 57 seconds left but Flatten answered with a 3-pointer 29 seconds later and the Jackrabbits held on from there.

Kevin Obanor led Oral Roberts (8-16, 4-5) with 17 points, Sam Kearns scored 16 and Emmanuel Nzekwesi added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Daum it 17th in Division I history with 2,826 career points, six behind Otis Birdsong (Houston, 1973-77) on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list. Chris Clemons, a senior at Campbell, is 15th with 2,836 — 14 behind Larry Bird.

