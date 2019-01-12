BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mike Daum had 37 points and eight rebounds, Tevin King had seven assists and eight steals and South Dakota State beat Oral Roberts 84-65 on Saturday.

Skyler Flatten and freshman David Jenkins scored 15 points apiece for SDSU (14-6, 4-1 Summit League). The Jackrabbits had 21 assists on 30 field goals — led by Alex Arians’ nine helpers. Jenkins, the second-leading scorer for SDSU at 19.8 points per game, was just 5 of 15 from the field.

SDSU led 51-34 at the break, let by Daum’s 20 points, and by as many as 25 in the second half.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had his seventh double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for Oral Roberts (7-13, 3-2). Freshman Carlos Jurgens also scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and D.J. Weaver had 13 points and six boards. The Golden Eagles attempted just seven free throws compared to SDSU’s 18.

