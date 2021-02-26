Jaylen Forbes scored a career-high 37 points for the Green Wave (9-11, 4-11). Sion James added 13 points.
The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. Cincinnati defeated Tulane 64-61 on Feb. 7.
___
___
