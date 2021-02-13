Brendan Barry had 17 points for the Owls (4-8, 3-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Jeremiah Williams added 16 points. Khalif Battle had 11 points.
The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Cincinnati defeated Temple 63-60 on Feb. 4.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.