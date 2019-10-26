After punting on its first possession, Kennesaw State (7-1, 3-0) scored TDs on its next four possessions. David bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out, but a missed point-after kick left the Owls trailing by a point. David put Kennesaw State up 13-7 on a 13-yard run 2:57 into the second quarter. The Lions regained the lead 14-13 on Blake Dever’s 28-yard scoring strike to Humphrey, but Kevin Ficklin sandwiched scoring runs of 17 and 30 yards around a field goal by North Alabama’s Joe Gurley for a 27-17 halftime lead.

David’s 2-yard TD run in the third quarter and Jonathan Murphy’s 1-yard TD plunge in the fourth capped the scoring.

The Owls finished with 490 yards of offense — all on the ground — as David went 0-for-4 passing. Murphy rushed for 98 yards and a score on 14 carries, while Ficklin added 80 yards and two TDs on just four carries.

Dever completed 23 of 32 passes for 261 yards and a TD with one interception for North Alabama. The Lions had just 57 yards rushing on 23 carries.

