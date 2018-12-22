DAVIDSON, N.C. — Luka Brajkovic scored 14 points to lead six Davidson players in double figures and the Wildcats defeated Central Pennsylvania 88-54 on Saturday.

Brajkovic grabbed 11 rebounds in posting his third career double-double. Luke Frampton, who had four 3-pointers, Carter Collins, David Czerapowicz and Bates Jones scored 12 points apiece with Jon Axel Gudmundsson adding 10.

The Wildcats (9-3) snapped a two-game skid and improved to 6-0 at home. They shot 50 percent, outscored the Knights 48-21 in the paint, made 11 of 37 3-point shots and had a 51-27 rebounding advantage.

Joel Zola had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Deon Tabb 12 points for the Knights, who play in the United State Collegiate Athletic Association.

Davidson took a 47-21 lead at halftime behind 10 points each from Brajkovic and Gudmundsson and led by as many as 41 in the second half.

