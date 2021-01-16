Damaria Franklin had 16 points for Tennessee Tech, which ended its four-game losing streak. Marcus Hopkins added 10 points.
Yusuf Mohamed and Shakem Johnson had 14 points apiece for the Tigers (2-8, 1-6). Mark Freeman had 11 points.
Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., who was second on the Tigers in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).
___
___
