Jon Axel Gudmundsson broke a 54-all tie with a 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining. Tate Hall reduced the deficit to a point with a jump shot with 1:44 left and neither team scored until Brajkovic’s free throws. Hall missed a 3 attempt to end the game.

Marquise Kennedy scored 16 points off the bench for the Ramblers (8-5). Keith Clemons and Hall each scored 11.

Davidson now has won three straight. The Wildcats travel to Vanderbilt on Dec. 30 before starting Atlantic 10 play on Jan. 5 with road trip to Duquesne.

The Ramblers begin Missouri Valley Conference action on Dec. 30 at Valparaiso.

