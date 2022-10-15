Davidson hangs on against Morehead State 28-26

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Mark McCurdy rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Davidson beat Morehead State 28-26 after the Eagles missed a field-goal attempt as time ran out Saturday.

Davidson (5-2, 3-1 Pioneer Football League) led 28-17 at halftime before the Eagles got within two points early in the fourth quarter following Grady Cramer’s 2-yard rushing touchdown. But Nathan Hazlett, who kicked a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter, missed a game-winner from 43 yards out.