Chris Austin had 11 points for the Rams (7-16, 1-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. Joel Soriano added nine rebounds.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Rams this season. Davidson defeated Fordham 74-62 on Jan. 19. Davidson faces Saint Bonaventure on the road on Friday. Fordham plays Duquesne at home on Sunday.
