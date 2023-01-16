Davidson hosts Camara and Dayton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Davidson Wildcats (9-9, 2-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (12-6, 4-1 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the Davidson Wildcats after Toumani Camara scored 27 points in Dayton’s 63-62 loss to the VCU Rams. The Flyers have gone 9-1 at home. Dayton ranks ninth in college basketball giving up 58.6 points per game while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Wildcats are 2-4 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is scoring 19.4 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Flyers. Camara is averaging 12.4 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Dayton.

Foster Loyer averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

