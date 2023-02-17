Davidson hosts Greer and Saint Joseph's (PA)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-13, 7-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-14, 4-9 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the Davidson Wildcats after Lynn Greer III scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 76-62 loss to the Duquesne Dukes. The Wildcats have gone 5-7 at home. Davidson ranks eighth in the A-10 with 13.0 assists per game led by Foster Loyer averaging 4.6.

The Hawks are 7-7 against conference opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks eighth in the A-10 with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Cameron Brown averaging 6.0.

The Wildcats and Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is shooting 36.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Erik Reynolds II is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Hawks. Brown is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

