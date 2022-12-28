Davidson hosts Moore and Fordham

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Davidson Wildcats (7-5) at Fordham Rams (12-1) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -1; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Davidson Wildcats after Khalid Moore scored 20 points in Fordham’s 80-77 overtime win over the VMI Keydets. The Rams are 11-0 in home games. Fordham is second in the A-10 with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 5.8.

The Wildcats are 1-2 on the road. Davidson is fourth in the A-10 scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Sam Mennenga averaging 10.2.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antrell Charlton is averaging 7.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Rams. Darius Quisenberry is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Foster Loyer is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 10-0, averaging 77.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

