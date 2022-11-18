Davidson hosts South Carolina after Jackson's 20-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1) vs. Davidson Wildcats (3-1)
Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits the Davidson Wildcats after Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 85-53 loss to the Colorado State Rams.
Davidson went 13-1 at home a season ago while going 27-7 overall. The Wildcats gave up 66.0 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.
South Carolina went 4-7 on the road and 18-13 overall a season ago. The Gamecocks averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second chance points and 24.8 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.