Davidson hosts Telfort and Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (3-7) at Davidson Wildcats (7-4)
The Huskies are 0-5 on the road. Northeastern is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.
Telfort is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Huskies. Joe Pridgen is averaging 8.5 points for Northeastern.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.