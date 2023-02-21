Davidson hosts Venning and Saint Bonaventure

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-15, 7-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (12-14, 5-9 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Davidson Wildcats after Chad Venning scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 83-81 overtime loss to the George Washington Colonials. The Wildcats have gone 6-7 in home games. Davidson is seventh in the A-10 scoring 70.6 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Bonnies have gone 7-8 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 6-9 when winning the turnover battle.

The Wildcats and Bonnies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is averaging 15.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Advertisement

Daryl Banks III is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article