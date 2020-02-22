The teams both made two free throws from there. A last-second heave from beyond halfcourt by Tyrese Martin went off the back of the rim.
Russell tied the game at regulation at 68-all on a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left after going 1 of 14 from the floor.
Gudmundsson made 11 of 14 free throws and had 12 rebounds and four assists. Kellan Grady added 21 points for the Wildcats (14-12, 8-6 Atlantic 10 Conference).
Jeff Dowtin led the Rams with 21 points. Martin added 17 and Cyril Langevine 14 points and 11 rebounds. Russell, the league’s second-leading scorer (20.2), had eight points on 3-of-17 shooting with five assists.
Rhode Island (19-7, 11-3) came in having won 12 of their last 13, including a 69-58 win over Davidson on Jan. 8. The Rams remain in second place, three games back of fifth-ranked Dayton (14-0).
