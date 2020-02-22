Quatarrius Wilson had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Redhawks (7-22, 3-13 Ohio Valley Conference). Skyler Hogan added 15 points. Isaiah Gable had 13 points.
Alex Caldwell, who was second on the Redhawks in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (3 of 15).
The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks on the season. Tennessee Tech defeated Southeast Missouri State 62-60 on Feb. 8. Tennessee Tech (9-20, 6-10) plays Belmont on the road on Thursday. Southeast Missouri State matches up against Eastern Illinois at home on Thursday.
