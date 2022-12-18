Davidson lifts Belmont to 83-79 win over Chattanooga in OT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Keishawn Davidson scored 13 of his 23 points in overtime spark Belmont to an 83-79 victory over Chattanooga on Sunday.

Davidson was 7 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the foul line for the Bruins (7-5). Cade Tyson added 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Drew Friberg shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds.