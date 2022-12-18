Davidson lifts Belmont to 83-79 win over Chattanooga in OT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Keishawn Davidson scored 13 of his 23 points in overtime spark Belmont to an 83-79 victory over Chattanooga on Sunday.
Jake Stephens led the Mocs (8-4) with 32 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, three steals and five blocks. Stephens hit a 3-pointer with 1:04 left to send the game to overtime tied at 68. Jamal Johnson added 14 points for Chattanooga. Dalvin White also had 11 points and eight rebounds. The Mocs had a six-game win streak end.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.