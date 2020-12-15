KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jahmir Young has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The 49ers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Davidson has 43 assists on 72 field goals (59.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Charlotte has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among A10 teams.
