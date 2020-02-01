Jon Axel Gudmunsson added 15, Luka Brajkovic 12 and Carter Collins 11.
Following a dunk by UMass’ Preston Santos two-and-half minutes in, Davidson went on an 18-4 run for a 24-9 lead 10:30 before halftime. The lead doubled (52-22) when Brajkovic laid it in with two seconds to go before the break and Davidson maintained control the rest of the way.
Tre Mitchell scored 14 for UMass and Santos 10.
