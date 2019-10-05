MOREHEAD, Ky. — Wesley Dugger ran for four touchdowns and Davidson piled up 335 yards on the ground, defeating Morehead State 42-31 on Saturday.

Davidson (4-1, 1-0 Pioneer Football League) led 35-7 at halftime as Dugger ran for touchdowns of 3, 47, and 1 yard, Tyler Phelps threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Kahleel Shaw and Phelps scored on a 9-yard run.

Phelps threw for 190 yards on 4-of-7 passing with the touchdown and one interception, giving him a passer rating of 303.7. Dugger totaled 134 yards rushing and the Wildcats finished with 525 total yards.

Trailing 42-10 in the fourth quarter, Morehead State rallied with three touchdowns in the final period. Starting quarterback Mark Pappas hit Jova Smith for a 53-yard touchdown pass and backup QB DeAndre Clayton threw scoring passes of 8 yards to Matt Mattingly and 10 yards to Cortney Laye for the Eagles (2-3, 0-1).

