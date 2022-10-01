Davidson rushes for 498 yards in 31-0 victory over Butler

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Dylan Sparks carried it 16 times for a career-high 180 yards and Davidson rushed for 498 yards in a 31-0 victory over Butler on Saturday. It was Davidson’s first shutout since 2019. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Coy Williams added 19 rushes for 109 yards for Davidson (4-1, 2-0 Pioneer), which has won four straight. Aaron Maione had two runs and two touchdowns, and Jayden Waddell added 60 yards and a score.

Caden Bonoffski provided the only scoring in the first half when he capped the game’s opening drive with a 44-yard field goal. Davidson scored 14 points in each of the final two quarters.

Jayden Waddell and Luke Durkin combined to complete 7 of 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown for Davidson. John Tessmann led the Wildcats defense with two interceptions.

Bret Bushka was intercepted three times for Butler (2-2, 0-1). He threw for 150 yards and rushed it six times for 102 yards.

Davidson controlled the time of possession 40:42 to 19:18.

