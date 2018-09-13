DAVIDSON, N.C. — Wesley Dugger scored three of Davidson’s 13 touchdowns, helping the Wildcats beat Division III Guilford 91-61 on Thursday night in a game moved up two days because of the threat of Hurricane Florence.

Davidson (3-0) set program records in the first half with 57 points and 524 yards and added two more in the second half for points and total yards (964). Eli Turner Jr.’s first career touchdown broke the Wildcats’ record for rushing scores in a game with eight midway through the third quarter.

Davidson trailed 6-0 before scoring 36 unanswered points. Will Wicks started it with a 60-yard run and added a 23-yarder with only one shoe. James Story scored from 40 yards out and Dugger added a run from midfield to make it 30-6 in the first quarter.

Davidson scored its next two touchdowns through the air — on Hunter Louthan’s 84-yarder and Wicks’ 76-yarder. Tyler Phelps added a 62-yard rushing touchdown and Dugger scored from 24 yards out.

The Wildcats had nine touchdowns of 40 yards or more.

Alex Manley led Guilford with 364 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.