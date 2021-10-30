Morehead State regained the lead 15-13 on Mark Pappas’ 17-yard TD toss to Devonte Adams midway through the third quarter, but Bonoffski kicked a 35-yard field with 50 seconds left and the Wildcats never trailed again. Williams had a 32-yard TD run early in the final quarter and Sparks scored on a 14-yard run with 4:48 remaining to stretch the Wildcats’ lead to 29-15.
Eli Turner Jr. ran for 97 yards on just 10 carries as the Wildcats piled up 397 yards on the ground.
Pappas was 24-of-44 passing for 262 yards with two TDs and two interceptions for Morehead State. BJ Byrd had seven catches for 127 yards. The Eagles were held to 17 yards rushing on 14 carries.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25