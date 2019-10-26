Princeton jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on Davidson’s 13-yard touchdown throw to Classi followed by Tavish Rice’s 46-yard field goal. Harvard scored twice in the second quarter to lead 14-10 at halftime.

Eaddy scored twice in the third on a 31-yard pass from Davidson and a 1-yard run to give the Tigers a 23-14 advantage with 3:45 left in the quarter.

Jake Smith threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns for the Crimson (4-2, 2-1) but was intercepted three times.

