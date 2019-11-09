The Owls (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA) forced FIU to go three-and-out on the first possession of the game and then Davidson capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run and Vladimir Rivas made a 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter to make it 10-0. On the next play from scrimmage, Napoleon Maxwell scored on a 75-yard run but FAU scored 27 unanswered points.

Tony Gaiter IV had seven receptions for 94 yards for the Panthers (5-5, 3-4).

FAU, which had 579 total yards and 30 first downs, has won three games in a row and seven of its last eight.

