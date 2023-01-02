Davis' 14 help Bethune-Cookman take down Florida A&M 67-59

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kevin Davis scored 14 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Florida A&M 67-59 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Monday night.
Jordan Tillmon led the way for the Rattlers (2-10) with 19 points. Byron Smith added 18 points and six rebounds for Florida A&M. Jaylen Bates also had six points and 14 rebounds.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Saturday. Bethune-Cookman visits Grambling while Florida A&M visits Southern.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.