Davis' 19 help Jacksonville take down Jacksonville St. 62-46

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jordan Davis had 19 points in Jacksonville’s 62-46 win over Jacksonville State on Monday night.
Demaree King led the way for the Gamecocks (7-8, 0-2) with 13 points. Clarence Jackson added nine points and three steals for Jacksonville State. Travis Roberts also had nine points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Jacksonville visits Stetson while Jacksonville State visits Liberty.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.