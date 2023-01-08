Davis' 20 lead UC Irvine past Long Beach State 87-70

Davis was 7-of-18 shooting (5 for 10 from distance) for the Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West). Dawson Baker scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 15, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Bent Leuchten shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.