Davis' 20 lead UC Irvine past Long Beach State 87-70

IRVINE, Calif. — DJ Davis scored 20 points as UC Irvine beat Long Beach State 87-70 on Saturday night.
Lassina Traore led the way for the Beach (7-9, 1-3) with 22 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Aboubacar Traore added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Long Beach State. Amari Stroud also had eight points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. UC Irvine hosts CSU Fullerton while Long Beach State hosts Cal Poly.
