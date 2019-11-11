Jordan Horston added 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for Tennessee (3-0). Jazmine Massengill added five points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.
Tennessee announced before the game that guard Zaay Green suffered a torn ACL in her right knee at a practice Saturday and will be out indefinitely. Green and Davis are the only returning starters for the Lady Vols. Green was leading Tennessee with 13 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and two assists.
Destinee Walker led Notre Dame (2-1) with 18 points. Sam Brunelle added 16 points.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.