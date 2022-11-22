Davis and Detroit Mercy host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (4-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-3)
The 49ers are 0-0 on the road. Charlotte is seventh in C-USA shooting 29.3% from downtown. Nik Graves leads the 49ers shooting 100% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 24.4 points and four assists. Stone is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.6 points for Detroit Mercy.
Brice Williams is averaging 10 points for the 49ers. Jackson Threadgill is averaging 9.8 points for Charlotte.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.