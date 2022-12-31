Davis and Detroit Mercy host Milwaukee

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Milwaukee Panthers (8-5, 2-1 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-8, 2-1 Horizon) Detroit; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -7.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Milwaukee Panthers after Antoine Davis scored 24 points in Detroit Mercy’s 76-59 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Titans are 4-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy ranks ninth in the Horizon with 11.4 assists per game led by Davis averaging 3.2.

The Panthers are 2-1 in conference matchups. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Horizon with 14.4 assists per game led by Justin Thomas averaging 2.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 24.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Titans. Damezi Anderson is averaging 9.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Kentrell Pullian is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.3 points. Markeith Browning II is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

