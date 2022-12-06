Davis and Detroit Mercy host Tulsa

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-5, 1-1 Horizon) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-5) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Antoine Davis scored 23 points in Detroit Mercy’s 92-77 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings. The Golden Hurricane have gone 1-1 in home games. Tulsa has a 1-5 record against teams above .500.

The Titans are 1-4 in road games. Detroit Mercy is sixth in the Horizon scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 15.4 points. Brandon Betson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 11.4 points for Tulsa.

Davis is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Titans. Jayden Stone is averaging 14.4 points for Detroit Mercy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

