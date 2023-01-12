Davis and Detroit Mercy host Youngstown State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Youngstown State Penguins (12-5, 4-2 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-11, 2-4 Horizon) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -1.5; over/under is 156.5 BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Youngstown State Penguins after Antoine Davis scored 29 points in Detroit Mercy’s 78-76 overtime loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Titans are 4-1 in home games. Detroit Mercy is sixth in the Horizon with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Gerald Liddell averaging 8.0.

The Penguins are 4-2 in Horizon play. Youngstown State ranks second in the Horizon with 15.5 assists per game led by Dwayne Cohill averaging 4.6.

The Titans and Penguins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 25 points and 3.1 assists for the Titans. Jayden Stone is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Brandon Rush averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Cohill is shooting 59.8% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 85.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

