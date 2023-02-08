Davis and Memphis host South Florida

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Memphis Tigers (17-6, 7-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (10-13, 3-7 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -6; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the South Florida Bulls after Kendric Davis scored 26 points in Memphis’ 90-89 overtime loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bulls are 7-7 on their home court. South Florida has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers are 7-3 against conference opponents. Memphis is third in college basketball scoring 40.9 points per game in the paint led by DeAndre Williams averaging 10.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Selton Miguel is averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulls. Tyler Harris is averaging 17 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Davis is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 17.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 84.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

