Davis and Memphis host Tulane

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Memphis Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (7-5, 0-1 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Tulane Green Wave after Kendric Davis scored 24 points in Memphis’ 93-86 victory against the South Florida Bulls. The Green Wave are 5-1 in home games. Tulane scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 against AAC opponents. Memphis ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 31.4% from downtown. Johnathan Lawson paces the Tigers shooting 57.9% from 3-point range.

The Green Wave and Tigers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Forbes averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Kevin Cross is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Advertisement

Davis is averaging 19.6 points, six assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 56.2% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article