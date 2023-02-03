Davis and Memphis host Tulane

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulane Green Wave (14-7, 7-3 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (17-5, 7-2 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Tulane Green Wave after Kendric Davis scored 26 points in Memphis’ 80-68 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The Tigers are 10-0 in home games. Memphis leads the AAC with 40.5 points in the paint led by DeAndre Williams averaging 10.2.

The Green Wave have gone 7-3 against AAC opponents. Tulane is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 21.5 points, six assists and two steals for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Jaylen Forbes is scoring 18.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Green Wave. Jalen Cook is averaging 15 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

