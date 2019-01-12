Houston forward Breaon Brady (24) gets a rebound as Wichita State forward Jaime Echenique (21) reaches in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Houston. (Michael Wyke/Associated Press)

HOUSTON — Corey Davis Jr. had 20 points, Armoni Brooks added 14 and No. 17 Houston rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat Wichita State 79-70 on Saturday night.

Davis and Brooks combined to hit eight 3-pointers — seven in the second half — and the Cougars (16-1, 3-1 American) overcame a five-point halftime deficit for their 29th straight home victory. DeJon Jarreau had 13 points, and Fabian White Jr. added 12. Houston shot 57 percent in the second half and 49 percent overall.

Markis McDuffie scored 22 points, and Samajae Haynes-Jones added 14 for Wichita State (7-8, 0-3). The Shockers shot 39 percent in losing their fourth straight, their longest streak since January 2009.

After Wichita State regained the lead at 56-55 on McDuffie’s four-point play with 11 minutes remaining, the Cougars answered with an 11-1 run to take a nine-point advantage with 7 1/2 minutes left.

Wichita State got no closer than five the rest of the way.

Trailing 40-34 early in the second half, Houston had a 14-0 run to take a 48-40 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Brooks with 14 minutes left.

Wichita State: The Shockers led for the majority of the first half and kept it close throughout the second half, but Houston forced Wichita State into bad shots in the second half and nine of its 15 total turnovers. The Shockers stayed in it due to 3-point shooting, hitting 9 of 24, and shot well from the free throw line, connecting on 83 percent.

Houston: The Cougars continue to play well in transition, with a 17-7 advantage in fast-break points and played well defensively, especially in the second half. Houston passed the ball well, with 17 assists on 25 field goals. Galen Robinson Jr. had 11 assists. Houston continued the trend of sluggish first halves before coming alive in the second half.

