Green Bay led by as many as 25 points in the first half, and by 20 at the break, before IUPUI came all the way back to within five in the second half.

Marcus Burk had 33 points and Jaylen Minnett scored a career-high 32 points for the Jaguars (6-19, 2-10). Burk and Minnett, who went over 1,000 career points, combined for 10 3-pointers as Minnett hit a career-high eight and Burk two.

