DURHAM, N.C. — Raasean Davis had 21 points and 11 rebounds as North Carolina Central easily beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-53 on Saturday.

Zacarry Douglas had 15 points for NC Central (11-13, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Larry McKnight Jr. added 13 points. Jibri Blount had 12 points for the hosts.

Ryan Andino had 13 points for the Hawks (4-22, 2-9). Gabriel Gyamfi added 10 points. Bryan Urrutia had 10 points and seven assists.

A.J. Cheeseman, whose 10 points per game entering the matchup led the Hawks, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hawks this season. NCCU defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 61-48 on Jan. 12. NC Central takes on Delaware State at home on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore matches up against NC A&T on the road on Monday.

