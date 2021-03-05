Dawson Baker, the Anteaters’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 11 points per game, had only 4 points on 2-of-12 shooting.
Isaiah Washington had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Beach (5-10, 4-7). Chance Hunter added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Michael Carter III had 15 points.
