Greg Summers had seven rebounds for Navy (5-1, 2-0 Patriot League), which earned its fourth straight victory.
Deuce Turner had 15 points for the Bison (0-2, 0-2). Andre Screen added 11 points. Walter Ellis had seven rebounds.
Andrew Funk, who led the Bison in scoring entering the contest with 16.0 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).
The Midshipmen improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Navy defeated Bucknell 78-69 on Saturday.
