With FCS No. 13 Illinois State (4-2, 1-1 Missouri Valley) still leading 21-7, the Salukis drove deep into Redbirds territory twice in the fourth quarter. The first drive was stalled by two chop-block penalties and the second drive ended on a 4th-down sack at the 16-yard line with about a minute remaining.

AD

AD

The Redbirds’ James Robinson gained 150 yards on 31 carries and moved into third place on the school’s career rushing list.

Robinson scored on a 2-yard run and Davis threw to Austin Nagel for a 2-yard touchdown for Illinois State’s 14-0 halftime lead.

Southern Illinois (2-4, 0-2) leads the series between in-state rivals 41-38-3 but Illinois State has won five of the last six meetings.

SIU has lost eight in a row against ranked FCS opponents.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD