Fenlason pulled the Redbirds within a point with a 28-yard field goal at 9:35 in the second quarter before Cookus hit Logan for a 5-yard score and a 21-13 Lumberjacks’ lead. James Robinson scored on a 52-yard run with 3:21 left in the quarter and Fenlason gave Illinois State the lead for good with a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

The Redbirds took control of the game in the third quarter, scoring on Robinson’s 20-yard run and Davis’ 53-yard scoring strike to Edgar.

Robinson finished with 92 yards on 20 carries and Kacper Rutkiewicz added four catches for 105 yards for Illinois State.

Cookus completed 32 of 56 passes for 357 yards and four TDs, but he threw a pair of interceptions. Hendrix Johnson had nine receptions for 122 yards, while Logan caught nine passes for 98 yards and three scores.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.