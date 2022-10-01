Davis fires 4 TDs, Western Carolina tops VMI 38-17

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Carlos Davis threw four touchdown passes and the Western Carolina defense came up with four turnovers for a 38-17 win over VMI on Saturday.
It was the 100th win for Western Carolina coach Kerwin Bell, the former Florida coach who also won a Division II national title coaching at Valdosta State.
The Catamounts (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference) came into the game with a nation-leading 17 sacks and hauled down Keydet quarterbacks seven times to go with a pair of interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Two quarterbacks combined to go 18 of 39 for VMI (1-3, 0-1). Collin Ironside threw for a touchdown and ran for another.
