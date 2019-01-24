LORETTO, Pa. — Elijah Davis scored 20 points including four free throws in the final 21 seconds to help Wagner hold off St. Francis (Pa.) 83-79 on Thursday night.

Davis’ first pair of free throws with 21 seconds left made it 81-76 and his second pair capped the scoring with five seconds left.

The Seahawks (9-9, 4-3 Northeast Conference) took the lead for good on AJ Sumbry’s layup to make it 76-74 with 1:26 left. Romone Saunders followed with a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left to stretch the lead to five.

Wagner never trailed after an 8-0 run early in the second half.

Saunders was 4 of 7 from 3-point range and added 18 points. Chase Freeman scored 13 and Sumbry had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Seahawks.

Keith Braxton tied a season high with 25 points for the Red Flash (7-11, 3-4). Isaiah Blackmon scored 12 points, and Andre Wolford and Jamaal King added 11 each.

