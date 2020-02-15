Milwaukee (12-14, 7-7) trailed by as many as nine points in the first half but opened the second with a 10-2 run and then used an 18-6 spurt to take a 76-67 lead when Darius Roy hit a 3-pointer with 10:23 to play. The Phoenix trailed until Hankerson and Josh McNair made back-to-back baskets to make it 89-88 with 45 seconds to go. Te’Jon Lucas answered with two free throws but Hankerson hit a jumper in the lane and made a pair of foul shots to cap the scoring with four seconds to go.